SECRETARY ARDOIN RECOGNIZES NATIONAL POLL WORKER RECRUITMENT DAY

BATON ROUGE, La. — Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is joining the United States Election Assistance Commission and election officials across the country by participating in National Poll Worker Recruitment Day on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

“In these unprecedented times, Louisiana’s poll commissioners are the most critical component of conducting a safe and secure election. I encourage every Louisiana citizen who is concerned with election accessibility, transparency and security to get involved in the process and become an election worker,” Ardoin said.

Poll commissioners in Louisiana must be a registered Louisiana voter who does not need assistance, is able to attend the training course, is at least 17 years old and is a high school senior or older. Election workers must be able to provide their own transportation to their assigned precinct and remain there for the entire day.

To become an election worker, citizens must complete the Election Worker Application and return the completed application to their parish clerk of court office, email it to electionworker@sos.la.gov, or mail it to the Secretary of State’s Election Division at the following address:

Louisiana Secretary of State

Elections Division

Election Poll Worker Application

P.O. Box 94125

Baton Rouge, LA 70804-9125

225.922.1167 fax

For more information, please call the Secretary of State’s Election Division at (225)922-0900 or visit electionworker.sos.la.gov.