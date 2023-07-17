SECRETARY ARDOIN URGES LEGISLATURE TO OVERRIDE VETO OF H.B. 646

Today, following the announcement that the legislature would hold a veto override session, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin again called on the legislature to override the veto of HB 646 by Representative Les Farnum.

“HB 646 is critical to election integrity and the maintenance of accurate voter rolls in Louisiana. While the Governor’s veto was misguided and blatantly partisan, the legislature has a chance to right that wrong by overriding that veto,” Secretary Ardoin said.

HB 646 would phase in an additional subset of voters in the annual voter canvass to include voters who have not voted or had any voter activity in ten or more years.