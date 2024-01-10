SECRETARY LANDRY ANNOUNCES DEPARTMENT STAFF PROMOTIONS

Secretary of State Nancy Landry is proud to announce that Melanie C. Montanaro and Joel Watson, Jr. have been promoted to new positions within the Department of State. Montanaro, a resident of Baton Rouge, now serves as State Archivist and Executive Director of the Louisiana State Archives. A longtime agency employee, she has served as Archives Manager since 2019, and previously worked in the State Archives’ Conservation Lab and as Supervisor over the permanent archival collections. Montanaro holds a Master of Arts in Cultural Geography from Louisiana State University and earned her bachelor’s degree in Geography from Northeast Louisiana University.

Watson, a Houma native, now serves as Deputy Secretary of State for Communications, and brings over 10 years of experience in political communications to the role. He previously served as Deputy Secretary of State for Outreach Services, Director of Special Projects, and Congressional Liaison under Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin. Watson previously worked for numerous campaigns at the local, state and federal level, and has held positions with The Leadership Institute and the Republican National Senatorial Committee.

“I am incredibly pleased to have Melanie and Joel on our team. They bring a tremendous amount of experience and depth of knowledge to their respective roles,” Landry said. “I am grateful that these two extremely qualified professionals will continue to share their talents in public service on behalf of the people of Louisiana.