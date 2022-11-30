SECRETARY OF STATE KYLE ARDOIN RECEIVES NATIONAL COVERAGE FOR EFFORTS TO PASS AMENDMENT 1

La.—Secretary Ardoin has received national recognition for his efforts to pass

proposed Constitutional Amendment 1 on the December 10 ballot. In addition to being praised

for his efforts by the national group Americans for Citizen Voting, Secretary Ardoin’s efforts

received coverage in a November 29 Fox News article.



The article, entitled “Louisiana Amendment 1 Seeks to Prevent Noncitizen Voting,” sites

Secretary Ardoin’s fight to ensure that no Louisiana municipality can ever allow for non-citizen

voting in their local elections, as has been done in places like San Francisco, Montpellier,

Vermont, and Tacoma Park, Maryland. Similar efforts to implement this policy, which the

Washington Post calls “dangerous” and “radical,” are also underway in New York City and

Washington, D.C.



“I’m pleased to see that our efforts to further ensure confidence in our elections is being

recognized nationally,” Ardoin said. “I appreciate Representative Debbie Villio and Senator Beth

Mizell for working with me on this issue and for their leadership in seeing the proposed

amendment passed with overwhelming numbers in the state legislature.”



Ardoin will hold a press conference with Americans for Citizen Voting at the Old State Capitol

on Thursday, December 1 at 10:00 a.m. Election Day is Saturday, December 10.