SECRETARY OF STATE TO TEST ELECTION RESULTS FOR THE APRIL 24 ELECTION

BATON ROUGE, La. — Ahead of the upcoming April 24 election, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s office will test its electronic election results system on Tuesday, April 20 at 2 p.m. During the test period, mock results will be displayed on the secretary of state’s website. These election results are only for testing purposes and do not reflect any actual results.

Media outlets are strongly urged to test their election night broadcast systems, graphics and websites in conjunction with our testing so that any technical issues can be identified and remedied with assistance from the secretary of state’s IT staff prior to election night. In an effort to combat misinformation, we urge outlets to put banners on their websites showing their readers/viewers that the results are only test results and not official.

In preparation for election night, media outlets should reserve their seat at the Secretary of State’s Office if they are interested in watching results via our Elections Registration Information Network. This seat can also serve as a backup for your election night plans.

If any issues are encountered, to sign up for the XML feed or to reserve a seat at ERIN, please contact Tamisha Ashworth in the Communications Office at 225.362.5108 or tamisha.ashworth@sos.la.gov.

Finally, the Communications Office for Election Day will be staffed by Deputy Secretary, Communications John W. Tobler and Public Information Officer Tamisha Ashworth. Tobler can be reached at 225.362.5111 (office) or john.tobler@sos.la.gov. Ashworth can be reached at the information listed above.