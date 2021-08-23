Security cameras have been installed at all Bossier Parish parks and the police jury’s Director of Parks and Recreation Warren Saucier said the move has already paid dividends.



“At Parish Camp, one of our fire pits was damaged by a vehicle driven by someone who apparently decided they wanted to get off the road and go through the camping area,” Saucier reported to police jury members.



“We saw this on one of our new security cameras, identified the vehicle, got the license number and a ticket was issued by the Sheriff’s Office. These are going to be good for our park visitors and for us,” he said.



Saucier said a total of 21 cameras have been installed at Tall Timbers, Parish Camp, Bo Brandon and South Bossier. All were purchased with recreation department funds Saucier had set aside in his budget last year.



“These cameras are going to help ensure the safety of residents who are using the parish parks in increasing numbers,” he said. “It’s also going to help the parish protect its property and equipment.”