Self report your storm damage

From The Bossier Parish Police Jury:



Louisiana is trying to determine the damage to residential structures and businesses throughout Bossier Parish from Hurricane Laura, and the following is the reporting web app the state is using.



Businesses and residents can submit damage through the Web app from GOHSEP previously sent out to help individual property owners to log their damage:

https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/36c861fc544f46b3817e4a244f7f05cf?field:incident_id=20-027.



This would be for businesses and residential homes that people live in, not out buildings, cars, boat, sheds or downed trees, etc. Whether individuals are insured or not, persons still need to apply through this Web based app.



This assessment will aid GOHSEP in determining damage and how to move forward for any aid that may become available for citizens.

