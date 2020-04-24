Sen. Kennedy announces $287 million in CARES Act funding for K-12 education

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $286,980,175 in funding from the Department of Education to support continued education for K-12 students in Louisiana who were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our children will become America’s next leaders, so it’s important that we continue to invest in their education during this outbreak. This funding will give Louisiana students the resources to succeed even under challenges they’ve never walked through before,” said Kennedy.

This funding is part of $13.2 billion allocated to the Education Department through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. It will help promote distance education, prepare for next school year and ensure student health and safety.