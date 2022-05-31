Sen. Robert Mills Welcomed Former Presidential Candidate Michele Bachmann

Senator Robert Mills, R-36, welcomed former presidential candidate Michele Bachmann to Baton Rouge on May 26, 2022, at the Jerusalem Prayer and Action Breakfast.

The prayer breakfast was hosted by the Louisiana Family Forum, the Intercessors for Louisiana, and the Family Research Council. Bachmann served as a keynote speaker alongside FRC President Tony Perkins, where she discussed a timeline of when American policy honored Israel, how God’s blessings flooded America, and when policies did not honor Israel or God.

In addition to running for President of the United States in 2012, Bachmann served as U.S. Representative for Minnesota’s 6th congressional district from 2007 to 2015. In 2020, she was named the Dean of the Robertson School of Government at Regent University.