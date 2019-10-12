Senate Dist. 36 race going to runoff, Peacock wins re-election and police jury races settled

A state senator race is going to a runoff while another saw decisive victory and several Bossier police jury races were settled Saturday night.

The election for Dist. 36 Senator will see incumbent Ryan Gatti (R-Bossier City) face off against Robert Mills (R-Benton).

Mills nearly had the necessary 51% to win the race outright and avoid a runoff, with 48% of the vote while Gatti had 38%. Mattie Preston (D-Minden) was third with 15%.

State Senate Dist. 36 candidate Robert Mills (R-Benton).

Mills won Bossier Parish with almost 51% of the vote while Gatti had 35%.

Barrow Peacock (R-Bossier City) will keep his seat in Baton Rouge as senator for Dist. 37.

Peacock defeated challenge Debbie Hollis (D-Shreveport) with 71% to 29%. Peacock won Bossier Parish 68.3% to 31.7%.

In the Bossier Parish Police Jury races:

Glenn Benton was re-elected to represent Dist. 2 winning almost 84% of the vote over challenger William Wittmer.

Philip Rodgers and Martha Reyenga will go to a runoff for Dist. 3 after winning 34% and 18.4%, respectively.

In Dist. 4, John Ed Jorden defeated incumbent Norman Craig by winning 58.49% to 41.51%.

Chris Marsiglia took 57.59% of the vote to Greg Nichols’ 42.41% in the Dist. 6 election.

Dist. 37 State Senator Barrow Peacock.

The proposed millage for Cypress Black Bayou failed 64.7% to 35.2%. The proposition would have seen the millage dedicated to the Cypress Black Bayou park rise from 1.56 mills to 3 mills, a total increase of 1.44 mills, beginning in January 2021.

All five of the alcohol propositions in the Town of Haughton passed, garnering above 65% of the yes votes. The vote allows additional alcohol sales in stores, with the goal of recruiting major grocery stores and restaurants.

Statewide, the governor’s race will go to a runoff with Gov. John Bel Edwards failing to get the necessary 51%, taking 47% of the vote. Republican Eddie Rispone narrowly edged out his fellow GOP candidate Ralph Abraham 27% to 24%, respectively.

Rispone won Bossier Parish won Bossier parish with 38.6% of the vote. Edwards took 31.7% while Abraham was 27.1%.

Lt. Gov. Bill Nungesser defeated Willie Jones 68% to 32%. Kyle Ardoin, 41%, and Gwen Collins-Greenup, 34%, will go to a runoff. Jeff Landry was reelected with 66% of the vote to Ike Jackson, Jr.’s 34%. John Schroder was re-elected with 60% of the vote. Agriculture and Forrestry Commissioner Mike Strain was re-elected as was Commissioner of Insurance Jim Donelon.

Constitutional amendment 1 — an amendment to exempt raw materials, goods, commodities, personal property, and other articles stored in public and private warehouses and destined for the Outer Continental Shelf from ad valorem taxes — failed 53% to 47%. Bossier voters defeated it as well.

Constitutional amendment 2 — an amendment to provide for appropriations from the Education Excellence Fund for the Louisiana Educational Television Authority, Thrive Academy, and laboratory schools operated by public postsecondary education institutions — had a slight approval of only a few thousand votes with 99% of the state’s precincts reporting as of late Saturday night.

Constitutional amendment 3 — an amendment to protect taxpayers by requiring a complete remedy in law for the prompt recovery of any unconstitutional tax paid and to allow the jurisdiction of the Board of Tax Appeals to extend to matters related to the constitutionality of taxes — was approved by 58% of voters. It was supported by Bossier voters with the same percentage as the rest of the state.

Constitutional amendment 4 — an amendment to allow the City of New Orleans to exempt property within Orleans Parish from all or part of ad valorem taxes that would otherwise be due for the purpose of promoting affordable housing — was soundly defeated by state voters as well as Bossier Parish voters.