Senate Passes Cassidy’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Building Roads, Bridges, Strengthening Coastal Resiliency in Louisiana

WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Senate passed the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act by a vote of 69-30. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) was one of the five lead Republican negotiators and a member of the bipartisan Group of 22 Senators for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which is the largest investment in infrastructure and coastal resiliency in the history of Louisiana.

“This legislation will create tens of thousands of new jobs,” said Dr. Cassidy. “The new bridges and repaired highways will shorten commutes. Rural broadband will connect and give all Americans access to Telehealth, online education and other benefits. Flood mitigation, weatherization and coastal restoration will protect against flooding and lower utility bills. Improved water, sewer and drainage will revitalize communities. This bill is good for Louisiana and the United States.”

Cassidy released initial information on the agreement including more than $6 billion for Louisiana’s roads and highways and $371 million for Louisiana water revolving funds. During negotiations, Cassidy brought to the table, pushed for, and secured funding for resiliency and energy, which will directly benefit the Pelican State.

Louisiana will benefit from the $312 billion to rebuild America’s transportation infrastructure, including $110 billion for roads and bridges. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes $47 billion for resiliency that will go in part to rebuild Louisiana’s eroded coastlines and waterways and $73 billion for energy infrastructure because of Cassidy’s efforts. The bill will also invest in broadband to expand internet access to tens of thousands of Louisianans who currently do not have access.

Cassidy secured the inclusion of the following provisions to benefit Louisiana:

Authorizes I-14 corridor: This highway will run from Georgia to Texas, which will include stops in Leesville and Alexandria continuing through Natchez, Mississippi and Alabama up to Augusta, Georgia.

$65 Billion for Broadband: This funding will expand internet access to Louisiana's rural and low-income communities.

$150 Million for the Delta Regional Authority.

$1 Billion for Building Resilient Infrastructures and Communities grants: These grants provide funding for pre-disaster mitigation funding for natural disasters including flooding.

$4.67 Billion for orphan well remediation.

$53 Million for Gulf of Mexico ecosystem restoration.

$60 Million for States in the Mississippi River and Ohio River Basins to support states' Nutrient Reduction Strategies and fight hypoxia.

Expansion of the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act to permit offshore energy storage. This provides flexibility to develop energy storage in future energy development off-shore in the Gulf of Mexico.

Background:

On Tuesday, Cassidy secured the inclusion of an authorization for the I-14 corridor that would extend through central Louisiana.

Cassidy also released the following one-pagers earlier this week on the benefits for Louisiana in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act: Highways, Bridges, Broadband, and Airports; Louisiana: Leading in Energy; Strengthening Weather Resiliency for Louisiana Citizens; Strengthening Coastal Protection and Restoration; and Improving Water, Wastewater, and Environmental Remediation.