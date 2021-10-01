Senate passes Kennedy, Peters Patriot Week resolution celebrating American history, honoring Sept. 11 victims

The Senate passed Sens. John Kennedy (R-La.) and Gary Peters’s (D-Mich.) resolution designating the week of Sept. 11 through Sept. 17 as Patriot Week.

Cofounded by Judge Michael Warren, Patriot Week honors the victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, celebrates Constitution Day on Sept. 17 and encourages students to engage with American history and civics.

“The first responders and other heroes whose lives were taken 20 years ago, on Sept. 11, 2001, exemplify the American spirit. We will remember their sacrifice forever, and we will teach our children to do the same. As we refuse to forget these Americans or the evil of Sept. 11, we walk forward with a reverence for the liberties anchored in our Constitution and for the selfless patriotism they foster. Patriot Week helps tell America’s story, and our story is worth telling,” said Kennedy.

“Patriot Week offered everyone an opportunity to delve deeper into our nation’s history, engage in civics, and reflect on the values and ideals that define who we are as Americans. We recently marked 20 years since the horrific September 11th terrorist attacks—and I will never forget how we rallied together as one nation during that difficult time. We must channel that unity and work together to address the very serious challenges our nation faces. I am thankful to Judge Warren for his commitment to this effort and was proud to work with him and Senator Kennedy to lead this annual recognition in the Senate,” said Peters.

“In these very challenging times, reminding Americans what unites us is more important than ever. We ask all Americans to learn, celebrate, and embrace our First Principles, great patriots, founding documents, and flags that make America that greatest nation in world history. Co-founder Leah (my then 10 year old daughter) and I are very appreciative of Senators Peters and Kennedy for moving this grassroots based resolution through the US Senate on a bipartisan basis for a third consecutive year,” said Warren.

More than 17 states have officially recognized Patriot Week through gubernatorial proclamations and legislative resolutions.