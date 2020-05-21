Senator John Kennedy announces $8.5 million in HHS funding for coronavirus testing

Washington – U. S. Senator John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee has announced $8,507,364 in funding from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration, to expand coronavirus testing in 172 rural health clinics around Louisiana.



“Hardworking people in rural communities across Louisiana are starting to get back to work. This funding for expanded testing will help make it safer for them to return to their jobs and schools,” said Kennedy.



This funding is delivered under the authority of the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act. These resources will help implement coronavirus testing programs, provide testing supplies, train staff in testing procedures and report testing data to HHS.