Senator Peacock Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

In preparation for the Legislative session beginning on April 12, Senator Peacock was eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine today from LSU Health Shreveport. The health care workers are doing a fantastic job administering this vaccine; they have been working tirelessly to combat this evil virus.

Senator Peacock encourages everyone to do their part in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at the eligible time, which is expanding very quickly. The vaccine will save lives and will allow us to get back to the way things used to be in Shreveport-Bossier and Louisiana.

It has been reported to Senator Peacock that out of 1.1 million vaccines administered in Louisiana, only two recipients have had serious adverse reactions. This is only 0.00018% of those receiving the vaccine having serious adverse reactions in Louisiana.

“Take the vaccine and let’s celebrate our defeat of the COVID-19 virus,” Senator Peacock said.