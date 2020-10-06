Senior-focused primary care coming to Bossier

Bossier Parish will soon be home to a unique senior-focused healthcare experience.

Partners in Primary Care, a subsidiary of Humana, is opening two medical facilities. A Bossier City location will open at 2900 E. Texas St. in November, and a Shreveport location at 7551 Youree Dr. will open in January.

The medical centers offer a personalized approach to wellness care for seniors 65 and over. Along with doctors, Partners in Primary Care also has pharmacists, social workers on staff, and registered nurses who serve as care coaches.

Primary Care’s Regional Operations Director, Brian Garrett says the clinic is focused on the needs of seniors in a unique way.

“We wanted to come to northwest Louisiana because we offer a unique clinic opportunity for the people of the area, tThat patients can come here and experience something they have never experienced before in a clinic. It is specifically designed for seniors. There is no other senior-focused clinic in town. So we said that this would be a good place for us to be and to grow and to help out the community. Looking at places we wanted to go, nNorthwest Louisiana is prime for us to come in and offer our excellent service,” Garrett said.

“Our clinics are more than just a clinic. If the patient has trouble with something we want to be that resource for that patient. We want to be there for the patient. If somebody needs help filling out their paperwork., we will help them fill out their paperwork. If they have a question about something like medication, we will help them. We like to provide that personalized service to our patients. So, we have a whole care team that’s assigned to help with that,” he added.

Garrett also stated that appointments for patients can last anywhere from 30 to 60 minutes.

“That gives our patients the time that they need to meet with our care team to discuss any issues or answer any questions they might have,” said Garrett.

Furthermore, Garrett went on to say that not only the services the clinic offers to seniors are unique, but the specific building they choose have seniors in mind as well.

“We have non-slip floors. Our waiting room chairs are weighted. So, if a patient tries to get up, the chair won’t slide on the floor causing an accident. Our hallways are wider than what you’ll see in most places. Our exam table is very unique as well. It goes down really low so that patients can just slide right in and not have to hop onto it like you would at a regular doctor’s office. If the doctor needs to examine the patient, then the chair will be converted into an actual exam bed by a push of a few buttons that are connected to the chair,” said Garrett.

In June, Partners in Primary Care announced details of the first phase of its major three-year expansion project. The initial stage involves opening 20 new senior-focused primary care centers over the next year. The expansion includes two new markets, with plans to open eight primary care centers in Las Vegas, and two in the Shreveport-Bossier City area.

Partners in Primary Care is part of a family of senior-focused, primary care centers that deliver comprehensive, personalized care to 35,000 patients from many different Medicare Advantage health plans.

Prior to the new program, Partners in Primary Care operated 47 primary care centers in Kansas, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Florida.