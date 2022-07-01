“Serve Your City” Nonprofit Tent a Success at the Red River Balloon Rally

Through generous support from the LSUS Foundation, the Institute for Nonprofit Administration and Research at LSUS, hosted a “Serve Your City” Nonprofit Volunteerism Tent at the 2022 Red River Balloon Rally. Thirteen nonprofit organizations from the Shreveport-Bossier area participated in the event to promote volunteerism and help communities in need.

“Many nonprofit organizations like us depend on volunteers to support our missions and help serve our community,” said Monica Wright, Caddo Council on Aging. “Nonprofits like ours have suffered a decline in volunteers due to COVID, and we are slowly recovering and are in need of volunteers to help with a variety of roles. Volunteers can work behind the scenes helping with office duties and organizing events or have a more hands-on experience serving meals or directing clients to resources.”

Organizations at the “Serve Your City” tent included: Boy Scouts of America, Volunteers for Youth Justice-CASA, Heart of Hope, Keep Bossier Beautiful, United Way, Goodwill Industries, Humane Society of NWLA, Caddo Council on Aging, Community Renewal International, Basic Necessities, LifeShare Blood Centers, and Volunteers of America. If you are interested in learning how you can Serve Your City, reach out to a nonprofit and ask how you can volunteer for them!