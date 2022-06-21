Service Man Arrested for Distributing Child Pornography

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a Barksdale Air Force Base airman for

distributing child sexual abuse images.



Matthew Daigle, 23, of the 300 block of Gaston Lane in Bossier City, was arrested after

an investigation revealed that he distributed pornography involving juveniles.



Detectives obtained and executed a search warrant at Daigle’s residence where they

seized his electronic devices. Those devices will undergo a digital forensic examination to

determine if there are more images stored on them.



Daigle was taken to the detective’s office and interviewed where they say he was

cooperative and confessed to distributing the pornographic images. Daigle was charged with two

counts of Distributing Pornography Involving Juveniles. He is booked into the Bossier Max. No

bond has been set in this case.



This matter is still under investigation. Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office

continue to aggressively investigate child sexual abuse cases with the ICAC Team, the Attorney

General’s Office, and with the aid of the latest technology. They encourage anyone with

information regarding this crime or any other crimes against children to contact the Bossier

Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.