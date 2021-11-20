Serving the community

Cypress Baptist Church and Men of Courage worked together on Saturday afternoon November 20 to give away an estimated 300 turkeys to those in need, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. The Turkey Giveaway event was held in Bossier City.

During the event, community members were also treated to an afternoon filled with worship, fellowship, hot dogs, face painting, a rock climbing wall, a bounce house and snow cones.

Multiple local faith-based organizations came together to make Saturday’s event happen.

“It feels awesome to see everyone out here today. This is the second year in a row that Cypress Baptist Church in Benton has partnered with us. This year, we wanted to do more of a block party style. All of the drinks here today, along with cereal and chips, were donated from a food bank in Fort Worth, Texas. Bossier City charities brought a bunch of food to donate as well,” said Mark Rodie, Director of Men of Courage Louisiana and Cumberland Farms.