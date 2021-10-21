Seven indicted for murders, other crimes

The Caddo Parish Grand Jury handed up five indictments Wednesday, October 20, 2021, charging five men in connection with three second-degree murders and two people for failure to report crimes.

Those charged with the homicides were Anderito Parnell Smith Jr. and Deangelo Deshun Whitaker, both 21 and both from Bossier City; Brandon Damon Glover, 18, and Datavious Deon Simmons,19, both from Shreveport; and Emmanuel Dewayne Johnson, 30, of Shreveport.

Smith and Whitaker are charged in connection with the May 2, 2021 slaying of Emanual Emon King. Mr. King, 19, of Vivian, was shot multiple times in the 3700 block of Richmond Avenue.

Glover and Simmons are charged in connection with the June 26, 2021 slaying of Keshun Latrayvius Cole. Mr. Cole, 20, died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital, shortly after he was shot in the 900 block of West 62nd Street in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.

Johnson is charged in connection with the July 21, 2021 slaying of Patrick Lynn Goines. Mr. Goines, 32, died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital after being shot several times in the parking lot of a convenience store at Hearne Avenue and Hilry Huckaby III Avenue.

Smith, Whitaker, Glover, Simmons and Johnson all are in custody at Caddo Correctional Center.

Kimara Ashunti Thomas, 24, and Joshua Chaucoy Thomas, 19, no relation, are charged in separate indictments with failure to report the commission of a felony. Kimara Thomas is charged with failure to report information regarding the slaying of Emanual Emon King. Joshua Thomas is charged with failure to report information regarding the slaying of Keshun Latrayvius Cole.

Joshua Thomas has an active arrest warrant in connection with the charge against him.