Seven parish athletes sign with colleges

Seven parish athletes, including six football players, signed with colleges this week.

Haughton linebacker signed with ULL on Wednesday.

Four Parkway players signed — linebacker Connor Norcross (Southern Arkansas), running back/receiver Brady Norcross (Southern Arkansas), receiver Jalun Reed (Louisiana College) and defensive lineman Trenton Defatta (Henderson State).

Plain Dealing lineman Duranczk Newton signed with Methodist University (Fayetteville, N.C.).

Parkway basketball player Sh’Diamond McKnight signed with Southern Arkansas Tech on Monday.

St. Andre was one of 12 players who signed with ULL Wednesday. The Cajuns signed 23 overall, including 13 during the early signing period in December.

St. Andre was a first-team All-State selection. He was an All-Parish first-team player three straight years.

Last season, he set the school record for tackles and shared MVP honors on the All-Parish team.

St. Andre joins a ULL program coming off a 10-1 season. The Cajuns were ranked No. 16 in the final coaches’ poll.

The four Parkway players were all first-team All-Parish selections last season as was Plain Dealing’s Newton.

McKnight was a first-team All-Parish selection in 2020. This season, she’s helped the Lady Panthers go 16-3 so far.

Photos in order: Haughton’s Jake St. Andre, Parkway’s Connor Norcross, Parkway’s Brady Norcross, Parkway’s Jalun Reed, Parkway’s Trenton Defatta, Plain Dealing’s Duranczk Newton, Parkway’s Sh’ McKnight.