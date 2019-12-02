Several road closures for south Bossier

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is advising motorists of several road closures throughout south Bossier.
The following closures are scheduled for this weekend to allow KCS Railroad to perform necessary maintenance on its tracks:
- On Friday, December 6, 2019 from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., LA 527 near its intersection with US 71 (Barksdale Boulevard) in Bossier Parish will be closed.
- On Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 7 a.m., LA 3105 (Airline Drive) will be closed at its intersection with US 71 (Barksdale Boulevard) in Bossier City. This closure is scheduled to take place until 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.
- On Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., LA 154 near its intersection with US 71 (Barksdale Boulevard) in Bossier Parish will be closed.
- On Saturday, December 7, 2019 starting at 7 p.m., LA 612 (Sligo Road) near its intersection with US 71 (Barksdale Boulevard) in Bossier Parish will be closed. This road closure is scheduled to take place until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8.
- On Monday, December 9, 2019 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., LA 157 near its intersection with US 71 (Barksdale Blvd.) in Bossier Parish will be closed.