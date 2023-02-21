Severe Weather Awareness Week 2023 press conference

In partnership with the US National Weather Service in Shreveport Louisiana, the City of Bossier City hosted a press conference on Tuesday, February 21, as a prelude for Severe Weather Awareness Week which will take place March 6-10, 2023.

This year’s event, organized by the National Weather Service, included speakers from the NWS-Shreveport office, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security & Preparedness (GOHSEP) and the American Red Cross.

“Unfortunately we’ve been in severe weather season for a number of weeks already this winter, as we have seen severe weather fronts and threats come through not just this part of the state, but the rest of the state as well. I believe almost every other week we have had a tornado that has touched down somewhere in Louisiana that has damaged homes and other structures. Sadly, in Caddo Parish several weeks ago, we had two fatalities due to the impact of a tornado,” said Casey Tingle, Director, Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP).

“These threats are very important, this just isn’t something that may come in the future. It’s something we all must pay attention to. That is why we want to stress the importance of having a game plan,” Tingle added.

The purpose of Severe Weather Awareness Week is to call attention to the threats posed by severe weather hazards such as tornadoes, thunderstorms, large hail and flash floods. Severe Weather Awareness Week also exists in order to emphasize safety rules and guidelines.