(Updated) Severe weather threat forces postponement of games

District 1-5A girls basketball teams were supposed to start district play Tuesday night, but that won’t be the case.

Because of impending severe weather, all games have been postponed.

The annual Airline soccer tournament was also scheduled to start Tuesday.

Here is a list of postponed basketball games.

Boys

Airline at Evangel Christian

Ruston at Benton

Captain Shreve at Bossier

Lakeview at Parkway

North Webster at Plain Dealing

Girls

Benton at Airline (Rescheduled for Thursday, Dec. 22, at 5 p.m.)

Bossier at Woodlawn

Byrd at Haughton (Rescheduled for Wednesday at 5 p.m.)

Parkway at Natchitoches Central (Rescheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m.)

North Webster at Plain Dealing

