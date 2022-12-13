(Updated) Severe weather threat forces postponement of games

District 1-5A girls basketball teams were supposed to start district play Tuesday night, but that won’t be the case.
Because of impending severe weather, all games have been postponed.
The annual Airline soccer tournament was also scheduled to start Tuesday.
Here is a list of postponed basketball games.
Boys
Airline at Evangel Christian
Ruston at Benton
Captain Shreve at Bossier
Lakeview at Parkway
North Webster at Plain Dealing
Girls
Benton at Airline (Rescheduled for Thursday, Dec. 22, at 5 p.m.)
Bossier at Woodlawn
Byrd at Haughton (Rescheduled for Wednesday at 5 p.m.)
Parkway at Natchitoches Central (Rescheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m.)
North Webster at Plain Dealing
Note: This report will be updated.