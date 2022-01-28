Commercial development is continuing at a steady pace on the northern section of Airline Dr. and the Bossier Parish Police Jury is currently moving ahead with a $1.2 million sewer project designed to accommodate that growth.

Contractors for the police jury are currently working on a gravity main at the intersection of Kingston Rd. and Airline moving south to just north of Willow Lake Blvd. A future project will eventually tie in Oak Creek Subdivision to this gravity main.



“Our intention is to make sure our parish system keeps up with the growth,” said Parish Director of Public Utilities Nguyen Kha. “Our contractor should complete this project sometime in late Spring, weather permitting.”



Kha said work is proceeding in the right-of-way of the southbound section of Airline Dr., but no traffic interruption is expected. However, motorists are asked to exercise caution when driving through the work area.