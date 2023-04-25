Home News-Free Sewer system acquired

Sewer system acquired

By
BPT Staff
-
Parish Administrator Butch Ford (left) and Bossier Parish Police Jury President Doug Rimmer sign paperwork closing acquisition of the Gray Lake, Gray Duck sewer system. (Courtesy Photo)

Another group of parish residents are now part of the Bossier Parish Consolidated
Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1 with the consolidation/purchase of a sewer
system currently serving Gray Lake, Gray Duck subdivisions on Princeton Rd.

Acquisition of the system by the Bossier Parish Police Jury was made possible by a
Community Development Block Grant. A portion of the grant will also be used to
complete a connection with the Princeton Rd. lift station.

Approximately 200 residents are served by the Gray Lake, Gray Duck system.

