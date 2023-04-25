Sewer system acquired

Another group of parish residents are now part of the Bossier Parish Consolidated

Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1 with the consolidation/purchase of a sewer

system currently serving Gray Lake, Gray Duck subdivisions on Princeton Rd.



Acquisition of the system by the Bossier Parish Police Jury was made possible by a

Community Development Block Grant. A portion of the grant will also be used to

complete a connection with the Princeton Rd. lift station.



Approximately 200 residents are served by the Gray Lake, Gray Duck system.