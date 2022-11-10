Sewer Work

Development along U.S. Hwy. 80 and several connecting roadways is beginning to

increase and the Bossier Parish Police Jury is taking steps to accommodate those

and future projects.



A series of sewer lines, part of the Consolidated Waterworks/Sewer District No.

1of Bossier Parish, is currently being laid along sections of U.S. Hwy. 80 along the

west-bound lanes from the Filmore area to near Princeton Rd. Another section of

line is being installed along La. Hwy. 614 from its intersection with Hwy. 80 to

Chandler Rd.



And, a section of line will begin at the parish’s lift station site on Bellevue Rd.,

south of Winnfield Rd. and extend to U.S. Hwy. 80. Cost of the combined projects

is estimated at $3.5 million, with funds coming from the American Rescue Plan

(ARP).