Sewer Work

Development along U.S. Hwy. 80 and several connecting roadways is beginning to
increase and the Bossier Parish Police Jury is taking steps to accommodate those
and future projects.
A series of sewer lines, part of the Consolidated Waterworks/Sewer District No.
1of Bossier Parish, is currently being laid along sections of U.S. Hwy. 80 along the
west-bound lanes from the Filmore area to near Princeton Rd. Another section of
line is being installed along La. Hwy. 614 from its intersection with Hwy. 80 to
Chandler Rd.
And, a section of line will begin at the parish’s lift station site on Bellevue Rd.,
south of Winnfield Rd. and extend to U.S. Hwy. 80. Cost of the combined projects
is estimated at $3.5 million, with funds coming from the American Rescue Plan
(ARP).