Sex felon receives maximum sentence

A Haughton man who confessed to the sexual assault of a child received the maximum sentence for his crime in a hearing Wednesday, July 20, in Caddo District Court.

Oscar Abraham Gonzalez, 21, was sentenced to 40 years at hard labor without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence by District Judge Chris Victory. Gonzalez pleaded guilty to second-degree rape June 27, 2022, just before his trial was to start in Judge Victory’s court. Gonzalez also must register as a sex offender for life upon his release.

The victim and her family were present in court. Gonzalez was accused of sexually assaulting a then-7-year-old victim on April 27, 2020. The victim’s mother walked in to see the victim pulling her pants up and Gonzalez kneeling in front of the child. Gonzalez admitted he had performed numerous inappropriate acts on her since she was a toddler.

Gonzalez was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Treneisha Hill. He was defended by Stephen Glassell.