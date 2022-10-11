Shakespeare at LSU Shreveport: A Grave and Prosperous Bard Experience

“Double, double, toil and trouble. Fire burn and cauldron bubble!” LSU Shreveport invites the public to attend a production of The Tragedy of Macbeth performed by the Texas Shakespeare Festival as part of the TSF Roadshow on Friday, October 28th. at 6:00 p.m. There will also be a production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream at 11:00 a.m. earlier that day. There is no cost to attend either performance, and the events are open to the public.

Brian Sherman, Dean of the Noel Memorial Library at LSU Shreveport, shares his excitement for these upcoming performances. “In service to our mission, we want to promote opportunities for cultural engagement and enrichment in the community. We’re extremely lucky to be near Kilgore College, which hosts the Texas Shakespeare Festival. Their traveling roadshow allows us to bring live, high-caliber Shakespeare to Shreveport. And what a better time to perform Macbeth than at Halloween!”

All events will be held in the LSUS University Center Theatre. Costumes are encouraged. Dress up as a witch, a fairy, any Shakespearean character, or even be the Bard, himself! Arrive by 5:30 to participate in a costume contest. The top three winners will walk away with a prize!

For more information, contact Brian Sherman at brian.sherman@lsus.edu or (318) 798-4117.

Sponsored by: LSUS Academic Affairs & Noel Memorial Library