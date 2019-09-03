Shannon Gary named LATM Outstanding Teacher

The accolades keep coming for Haughton Elementary fifth grade math teacher Shannon Gary.

Over the summer, Gary earned the distinction as a Louisiana Department of Education Mentor Teacher, a tedious process that took two years to complete. Now, she has caught the eye of the Louisiana Association of Teachers of Mathematics (LATM) and named the 2019 Middle School Outstanding Mathematics Teacher.

Gary will be honored by the LATM Executive Council at an awards ceremony in November in Baton Rouge, held in conjunction with its state conference. She will be recognized prior to the conference at the Sept. 5 Bossier Parish School Board meeting.

“It is rewarding and encouraging to be recognized by LATM with this honor. To also make my parish proud is icing on the cake!,” Gary expressed.