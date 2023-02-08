Share a personalized Valentine’s Day message with the chimpanzees of Chimp Haven

Love is in the air at Chimp Haven where, for the first time, chimp lovers and fans of the world’s largest chimpanzee sanctuary will be able to send valentine messages to the chimps this Valentine’s Day and tune in on social media to watch them receive them.

For a donation of any amount, Chimp Haven will deliver personalized, brightly colored hearts to a group of chimpanzees. The valentine message can be dedicated to one of Chimp Haven’s resident retirees or to your own human sweetheart. Then on Valentine’s Day, visit Chimp Haven on Facebook or Instagram where you can watch and listen as the chimpanzees receive their heartfelt personalized messages and snack on peanut butter covered conversation hearts.

To set the mood for this special Valentine’s Day event, the chimpanzees have been receiving beautiful, thornless red roses, which they sniff, play with and, yes, most, eventually, eat. While they may find the roses tasty, come Valentine’s Day, delectable strawberries will be served alongside their valentines.

Chimpanzee valentine donations will be accepted through Friday. To donate and submit your valentine message, please visit chimphaven.org/valentine. Once the donation is made, a link will follow shortly where messages can be created for the chimps or loved ones.

Donations are not required to get in on the Valentine’s Day fun at Chimp Haven. Join the caretakers on Facebook or Instagram on Tuesday, Feb. 14 (@ChimpHaven) to see the chimps receive their special treats and heartfelt messages.

Chimp Haven is a private, nonprofit accredited sanctuary on 200 acres of forested land in Northwest Louisiana. It’s home to more than 300 chimps retired from biomedical research. Donations are appreciated all year round, to see other ways to support the chimpanzees, please visit chimphaven.org/waystogive.