Sharon A. Snodgrass

Bossier City, LA – Services celebrating the life of Sharon Phillips Snodgrass will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel with Brad Darner officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Sharon was born in Malvern, AR to parents, Clarence and Betty Phillips and passed away on November 1, 2019. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Proud wife of Ted Snodgrass for 55 years. Through those years raised children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They built a thriving business together. She retired as a Cafeteria Manager from the Bossier Parish School Board and was residing in Bossier City at the time of her passing from complications of GCA.

Mrs. Snodgrass was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Snodgrass; daughter, Toni Lee Sims; parents, C.L. and Betty Phillips; sister, Mary L. Vanderpool; and niece, Jodi Craig.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Terri Norris (Dennis) and Tr a cy Patterson (Michael); son, Todd Snodgrass (Pam); son-in-law, Michael Sims; grandchildren, Adriane Norman (Ben), Laci Jo Mayfield (Kirby), Shawn Snodgrass (Caitlin), Logan Norris (Britney), Alex Patterson (Kristen), Colton Snodgrass (Tene), Justin Patterson (Katie), Cody Patterson (Molly Beth), Micah Sims (Tristin), Jordyn Snodgrass, Marlee Sims, Rachel Freeman (Josh), and Dylan Nix (Amber); sister, Phillis Washeleski (Joe); brother, Steve Phillips (Pat); several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and eighteen great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Elite Health Solutions of Shreveport, the 4th and 2nd floor nursing staff of Willis Knighton Bossier; and the staff at Promise Shreveport for their compassion and care.

Honoring Mrs. Snodgrass as pallbearers are Logan Norris, Shawn and Colton Snodgrass, Alex Patterson, Justin and Cody Patterson and Micah Sims.

