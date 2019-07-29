Shed Road complete, open to traffic

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

A long-awaited road project in Bossier City is finally complete.

The construction to improve drainage and widen Shed Road to four lanes is now open to traffic.

Pam Glorioso, Bossier City’s Chief Administrative Officer, said that she is very happy to see Shed Road completed after the many delays in construction.

“We are so happy and pleased that this project is now complete and open for traffic between Airline and Benton Road,” Glorioso said. “Unfortunately, it was a longer project than anticipated, but we are happy that it is open for the fall through the remainder of the year.”

Construction to improve the road took significantly longer than expected. Drivers and businesses along Shed Road had been dealing with construction since June 2016.

The project had several issues, from bad weather and new water mains that were damaged and had to be dug up and replaced, to state-approved contractors going out of business and leaving materials in limbo.

All of the delays have prevented the $9.5 million project from meeting its originally forecasted completion of January 2018.