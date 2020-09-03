Shed Road lane closure set to begin next Tuesday

From The City of Bossier City:



The westbound lane of Shed Road at the UP Railroad tracks near Hamilton Road will be temporarily closed beginning Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. Traffic control signs will be in place. The lane will be closed near Hamilton Road for a period of seven to ten days while bore work for a new 42 inch water transmission line is completed.



Feature Photo Courtesy of: The City of Bossier City



