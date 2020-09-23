Shed Road railroad crossing closure extended due to weather

From The City of Bossier City:



Both the westbound and eastbound lanes of Shed Road at the UP Railroad tracks near Hamilton Road will remain closed for an additional time period due to ongoing bad weather conditions.



This section of Shed Rd. will remain closed until excavation and tie in work can be completed. This is expected to take an additional ten days weather permitting.



Traffic control will remain in place along Benton Rd., Shed Rd., and Hamilton Rd. There is a detour route from Shed Road to Field St. to Montgomery Ln. then onto Benton Rd.

