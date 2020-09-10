Shed Road railroad crossing closure

From the City of Bossier City:



Both the westbound and eastbound lanes of Shed Road at the UP Railroad tracks near Hamilton Road will be temporarily closed beginning tomorrow, Friday, September 11, 2020. Traffic control will be in place along Benton Rd., Shed Rd., and Hamilton Rd.



A detour route will be directed from Shed Road to Field St. to Montgomery Ln. then onto Benton Rd. This section of Shed Rd. will be closed for a period of ten to fourteen days while bore work is completed. UP Railroad tracks near Hamilton Road will be temporarily closed beginning tomorrow, Friday, September 11, 2020.



