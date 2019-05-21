Shed Road still faces another six to seven weeks before opening

Drivers will have to wait a little longer before Shed Road is fully opened, according to Bossier City officials.

City Engineer Mark Hudson told the Bossier City Council at their meeting Tuesday that the road faces another six to seven weeks before it’s fully complete.

He explained that the concrete on Shed Road was poured and finished by hand. The finish is so rough that it is having to be ground down.

“Everything that can go wrong on Shed Road has gone wrong,” he said.

Drivers and businesses along Shed Road have been dealing with construction to widen the road between Airline Drive and Benton Road since June 2016.

The project was plagued by several issues, from bad weather and new water mains that were damaged and had to be dug up and replaced, to state-approved contractors going out of business and leaving materials in limbo.

All of the delays have prevented the $9.5 million project from meeting its originally forecasted completion of January 2018.