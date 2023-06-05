Shelby Ray Scott

Shelby Ray Scott, 64, of Haughton, Louisiana passed away on June 1, 2023. He was born in Ringgold, Louisiana on March 11, 1959 and the 7th of 10 siblings.



Shelby had a career doing paint and body work in the late 70’s and early 80’s for a few dealerships and then with Nickel Brothers Body Shop until its close. He was a very talented at his craft. He also was a skilled small engine mechanic. An ordained minister, he enjoyed preaching the word and helping lead others to Christ. He was instrumental in opening Superior Motorsports and Auto Repair first only selling race car parts and then adding a mechanic to add auto repair services. Shelby loved deer hunting and fishing with his family. He enjoyed the yearly family reunions at Lake Bistineau. He loved watching races and helping Erik with his car. He enjoyed the friendships he had at the racetrack. Later in life he enjoyed traveling and spending time with his children and grandchildren.



Shelby is survived by: his wife of 42 years, Debbie (Raley) Scott; and his children, Erin Couch (& fiancée Crockett), Erik Scott (& Rachel) both of Haughton; and grandchildren, Cam Couch and Callie Couch. He is also survived by sisters, Laura “Jackie” Garrett and Rita “Darlene” Gilbert (& Steve); and brothers Henry (& Pala) and Roger (& Kathy) all of Bossier City. He also has numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Shelby is predeceased by: his mother Mercille Laverne (Green) Scott; father. Jessie Aaron “Jack” Scott, Sr.; brothers, Donald Scott, Rodney Scott, Jessie Scott and Duxie Scott; and by sister Patricia Simpson.



The family would like to thank his nurse, Jessie Alley and his aide, Mrs. B, as well as his caregiver Latasha Walker.



In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Lewy Body Demention Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Ste 205, Lilburn, GA 30047



Services in his honor will begin the evening of Tuesday, June 6, with a visitation between 5 pm and 7 pm. The following day, Wednesday, June 7, will be his celebration of life at 10:00 am. Each of these will be held within the chapel at Hill Crest Memorial in Haughton. Interment will follow at Haughton Cemetery.

