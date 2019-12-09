Shelia Oswald

Bossier City, LA – Ms. Shelia Oswald passed away on December 5, 2019 at the age of 69. She was born on August 26, 1950. She was the daughter of Emma Jean Turnage and the late L.E. Oswald.

Shelia helped raise money for the first handicapped van for the indoor sports complex and she was very active in Volunteers of America and handicapped services.

Shelia was preceded in death by her father L.E. Oswald; two brothers, Don Oswald and Ronnie Oswald; and by the love of her life, Joe Wooley. She is survived by her mother, Emma Jean Turnage of Bossier City, LA; two sisters, Betty Austin of West Monroe, LA, and Mary Ann Foster of Collinsville, TX; two brothers, Larry Oswald and wife Brenda of Bossier City, LA and Charles Oswald and wife Marie, of Bossier City, LA; sisters-in-law, Anet and Elaine Oswald of Canton, MS; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give special thanks to Sheila’s doctors, Dr. James Noble, Dr. Blum, Dr. Lambert and her long time Dr. and friend Dr. Eugene St. Martin. The family wants to also give a special thank you to her caregivers Rebecca Brown, Selberlyn Gay, and long term caregiver and friend LaDean Martin.

Shelia’s favorite pastime was listening to country music especially Charlie Pride and Loretta Lynn. She also loved spending time and visiting with all her family and friends.

Funeral services for Sheila will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City. David Massey will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday Dec. 10, 2019 at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Michael Wooley, Kris Magnusson, Jason Oswald, Chad Oswald, Danny Oswald and Ryan Oswald.

It was Sheila’s wish that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital or Shriners Hospitals.