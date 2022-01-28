Sherif Michael, MD, Joins Pinnacle Gastroenterology

Sherif Michael, MD, has joined T. Ryan Palmer, MD, at Pinnacle Gastroenterology in Shreveport, part of the Willis-Knighton Physician Network.



Dr. Michael earned a bachelor’s degree in neuroscience at the University of California – Riverside and completed master’s degree coursework in neuroscience at California State Polytechnic University – Pomona with a 4.0 GPA. He completed a post-baccalaureate program at Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, DC, followed by two years of medical school at the University of Queensland in Australia and clinical training in New Orleans, finishing at the top of his class and being awarded the American College of Physicians Award of Excellence. Dr. Michael completed his fellowship in gastroenterology at LSU School of Medicine in Shreveport, during which time he was elected Chief GI Fellow.



Since finishing medical school, Dr. Michael has been practicing gastroenterology in Santa Barbara, California. A desire to move back to Shreveport brought him and his family back to Louisiana. “My kids are excited to be reunited with all their friends,” he says.



Pinnacle Gastroenterology, 2551 Greenwood Road in Shreveport, treats a large array of diseases. Dr. Michal emphasizes the importance of colon cancer screening, starting with colonoscopies for patients starting at age 45. “We want to catch these diseases early and prevent colon cancer,” he says. “I want my patients to know they’re being heard, listened to, respected and treated with care – the same way I would want my family to be treated.”



Pinnacle Gastroenterology accepts new patients and most insurance plans.