Sheriff and LifeShare host Cuffs and Hoses blood drive Thursday

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington and the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are joining with LifeShare Blood Centers to host the annual “Cuffs & Hoses” promotion blood drive on Thursday, May 30, at the Viking Drive Substation at 2510 Viking Drive in Bossier City.

The drive will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the mobile donor coach in the substation parking lot. Law enforcement officers, firefighters and anyone else are encouraged to donate blood, and each donor will be given a special promotional t-shirt.

“This blood drive is a wonderful opportunity our deputies and staff to step up to the plate and give blood,” said Sheriff Whittington. “I encourage all first responders and caring members of our community to join us on May 30.”

The goal for this blood drive is 20 donations, and the Sheriff’s Office has met or surpassed that number in recent years.

“Your gift of blood can be used to help another person who is fighting cancer or sickle cell, a surgery patient, or an accident victim,” emphasized Sheriff Whittington. “Your donation could save someone’s life.”

Donors should be 16 years or older, in good health, and meet height, weight and donor eligibility requirements. Be sure and have a good meal and increase fluids before you donate.

You can stop by Viking Drive Substation between 10 a.m. and 2 p .m. on May 30 and visit the LifeShare mobile bus, or you can schedule an appointment by going to https://donor.lifeshare.org/…/schedul…/drive_schedule/194819.

LifeShare is also holding other blood drive events during this time as local law enforcement and firefighters in Northwest Louisiana come together to give the gift of life. All Blood Drives are open to the public. For further questions about donating blood, visit www.lifeshare.org, or contact the Shreveport LifeShare Blood Center at (318) 673-1450.