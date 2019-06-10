Sheriff announces new youth shooting sports summer camp

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington is announcing the new “Bossier Sheriff’s Youth Shooting Sports” summer camp for Bossier Parish students.

The free camp will be held at the Sheriff’s Rifle range in Plain Dealing. Students 10 -14 years old will go through the Louisiana Hunter’s Education Course to get their hunters certification by shooting BB Target Rifle, Archery, and a 20-gauge Shotgun.

“This is a great opportunity for our deputies to interact with the youth of the parish and to teach them how to properly handle a firearm,” said Sheriff Whittington.

The camp dates are June 17- 20, July 8-11 and July 22-25 from 8 am to 4 pm.

“As a former SRO, this is just another way I can give back to the community,” said Dep. James Lonadier, who will be heading up the youth summer camp.