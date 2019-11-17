Sheriff deputies help make Trump’s visit to Bossier a success

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington and other local first responders coordinated with the U.S. Secret Service over the past week to ensure the visit by U.S. President Donald Trump to Bossier City Thursday was a successful and safe visit.

“Things went extremely well, and it was of the most well-organized and well-coordinated events that I’ve been a part of in over 30 years in law enforcement,” said Chief Deputy Duane Huddleston of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.

“We had so many agencies involved, and everyone was willing to participate and lend a hand and do whatever they needed to do to make the visit work well,” he said.

Various agencies worked together to ensure public safety for everyone.

Bossier Sheriff’s Office, Bossier City Police & Fire Departments, Bossier City Marshals Office, Louisiana State Police, Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Barksdale Air Force Base teamed with the Secret Service to ensure safety during the POTUS visit. CenturyLink personnel provided essential security as well.

Deputies established a mobile command nearby, assisted with security on the outside and inside of CenturyLink Center, deployed SWAT teams and Field Force Units for possible assistance, launched boats in the Red River, and assisted in escorting the presidential motorcade.

“We didn’t have any hiccups, and everything went well as planned,” said Chief Huddleston.

“It was cold, and deputies put in a lot of hours, some of them standing on one spot for a long time. It was an honor to participate in a presidential visit, and we thank all the other agencies for their cooperation.”

(Photos by Lt. Bill Davis & Dep. Rod White, Bossier Sheriff’s Office)