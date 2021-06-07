Sheriff Promotes Two Patrol Deputies

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington promoted a couple of Patrol deputies during a ceremony at the Bossier Parish Courthouse Monday morning.



Deputy Austin Mueller was promoted to the rank of corporal and will serve as a Field Training Officer for Patrol. He has been employed with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office since May 2016 and has served in Corrections, School Resource Officer, and Patrol. He is also serving in the Louisiana Army National Guard and has deployed to Cuba during his time here.



Deputy Blake Kennedy was promoted to the rank of corporal and will also serve as a Field Training Officer for Patrol. He has been employed with the Bossier Sheriffs’ Office since Sept. 2015 and has served in Corrections, Patrol, and as a Drone Operator. He also served for more than 20 years in the U.S. Army.



“Thank you for taking on leadership roles and serving at a higher level,” said Sheriff Whittington. “We appreciate your dedication to Sheriff’s Office and your commitment to the people of Bossier Parish and look forward to continued support in the years to come.”



Congratulations, Cpl. Mueller and Cpl. Kennedy!