Sheriff swears in three new deputies

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington administered the Oath of Affirmation in a swearing-in ceremony for three new deputies in the Sheriff’s Conference Room in the Bossier Parish Courthouse today.

Two of the newly hired deputies, Jeffery Voorhies and Matthew Peace are P.O.S.T., Peace Officer Standards and Training, certified. Shannon Butler will attend the Bossier Sheriff’s Training Academy as soon as an opening becomes available. But until then he will serve in one of the three Sheriff’s Security Facilities in Plain Dealing.

“I’m always excited to welcome new deputies to our team,” said Sheriff Whittington. “The commissioning oath is something I take very seriously because behind that Sheriff’s star is a commitment to provide courteous, professional, and responsive service to the residents of Bossier Parish.”

“If you are seeking a career that offers excitement in the workplace and a chance to make a difference in our community, then the Bossier Sheriff’s Office may have a place for you,” said Sheriff Whittington. “We still have openings and are ready to hire.”

While deputy positions require applicants to be 21 years of age, the position of corrections officers only requires a person to be at least 18 years old.

The process to become a member of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office team begins with signing up for a test with the Human Resources Department by calling (318) 965-3459.