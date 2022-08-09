Sheriff Whittington administers Oath of Affirmation to new deputies

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington administered the Oath of Affirmation in a swearing-in ceremony for three new deputies in the Sheriff’s Conference Room in the Bossier Parish Courthouse on Monday morning August 8.



“It is an honor to get to swear you in and help get you started in your new career,” said Sheriff Whittington. “Out of all the agencies and other employment opportunities available we are glad that you decided to come and serve with us.”



The three newly sworn-in deputies, Marcus Hays, Thomas Batchelor, and Benita Alvarez Interiano, who had actually taken her oath of affirmation last week, will start their careers in one of the three correctional facilities in Plain Dealing.



If you seek a career that offers excitement in the workplace and a chance to make a difference in our community, then the Bossier Sheriff’s Office has a place for you.



While the deputy position requires an applicant to be 21 years of age, the corrections officer position only requires an applicant to be at least 18 years old.



The process to become a member of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office team begins by scheduling a test with the Human Resources Department. You can reach them by calling (318) 965-3459.

Photos Courtesy of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office