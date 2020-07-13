Sheriff Whittington, Mayor Walker and Chief McWilliams provide update to Governor Edwards’ new COVID-19 mitigation measures

From the Bossier Sheriff’s Office:



According to a press release from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington, Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker and Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams have provided an update to Bossier residents concerning Gov. John Bel Edwards’ proclamation on July 11th that added additional Phase 2 mitigation measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.



“We certainly encourage our residents to take necessary safety precautions to help slow the spread of the number of cases of COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana,” said Sheriff Whittington and Mayor Walker.

“Law enforcement officers with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and Bossier City Police Department will only become involved when a customer refuses to leave a place of business after requested to do so by management,” emphasized Sheriff Whittington and Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams.



Louisiana Revised Statute, R.S. 14:63.3 (http://legis.la.gov/legis/Law.aspx?d=78590) details the law of “Entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.”



The additional measures in the Governor’s Proclamation Number 89 issued July 11 (https://gov.louisiana.gov/assets/Proclamations/2020/89-JBE-2020.pdf) – include: (1) Prohibiting bars from allowing on-premise consumption of food or drinks; (2) Limiting crowd sizes to no more than 50 people (with exceptions for essential businesses and churches); and (3) Requiring face coverings to cover the nose and mouth when inside a commercial establishment or public building or space, whether indoor or outdoor (with exceptions where strict social distancing of six feet can be maintained, children under the age of 8, certain medical conditions, eating, communicating with hearing impaired, speaking for broadcast or to an audience, and identifying yourself).



The additional measures are added to Phase 2, which was declared in Proclamation Number 83 (https://gov.louisiana.gov/assets/Proclamations/2020/83-JBE-2020-State-of-Emergency-COVID-19-Resilient-Louisiana-Phase-2.pdf) on June 25 and runs through July 24.



The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (225-925-7500) and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal (800-256-5452) are directed to ensure compliance with this order.

