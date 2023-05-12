Sheriff Whittington and the Bossier Sheriff’s Office unveil new uniform patches

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Julian Whittington are excited to announce the unveiling of new uniform patches that incorporate the department’s motto of “Courteous, Professional, and Responsive.”



The new patches were designed with the idea of promoting the values of the department and the

importance of community outreach. The new patch will replace the uniform patch that was introduced in 1992.



The patches were designed with a sleek, modern look that will immediately grab the attention of the public. The new design features the motto of “Courteous, Professional, and Responsive” at the bottom of the patch. This is surrounded by a black background that provides contrast while maintaining the Sheriff’s Office badge in the center.



“We are thrilled to introduce the new uniform patches for our department,” says Sheriff Julian

Whittington. “Not only do these patches look great, but they also encapsulate the core values of the

Bossier Sheriff’s Office. They are a reminder to our deputies and the public of the standards we hold ourselves to, and our commitment to be a courteous, professional, and responsive department.”



The Bossier Sheriff’s Office has a long history of serving the community with professionalism and

dedication. These new patches are just one more way the department plans to continue building trust and fostering strong relationships with the community.



The new patches will be distributed to all current and incoming Bossier Sheriff’s Office employees over the next several months. Members of the public can expect to see the patches on the uniforms of deputies out in the field starting in May 2023.



For more information about the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and its commitment to the community, visit the department’s website at www.bossiersheriff.com.