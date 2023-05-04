Sheriff Whittington awards scholarship to college bound teen

Sheriff Whittington announced that Chloe Kelly of Bossier Parish has been named the recipient of an

academic scholarship from the Louisiana Sheriff’s Scholarship Program for the 2022-2023 school year.



She resides in Benton and plans to attend Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, LA and pursue a

degree in Physics concentrating in Astronomy as field of study. Her parents are Frank and Teri Kelly.



The Sheriff’s Scholarship is made possible by the Louisiana Sheriff’s Honorary Membership Program

(LSHMP). Louisiana Sheriff’s provides scholarships to graduating high school students from each parish

where the Sheriff is an affiliate of the Program.



Qualities such as academic achievement, leadership, and character are considered in making selections of

Sheriff’s scholarship recipients. The only limitations are that applicants be permanent residents of Louisiana; scholarships be utilized in higher education within the State; and students be enrolled as full- time, undergraduate students. Scholarships will be awarded in sixty-four parishes throughout the state.

“Peyton Gaydos was named as alternate so that in the event the recipient is unable to take advantage of

the scholarship award, the alternate can do so,” according to the Sheriff.



In closing Sheriff Whittington said, “Academic awards by the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program

to Louisiana students demonstrate what the LSHMP is all about. This is one of our finest

accomplishments. It invests in Louisiana’s future and gives something back to our community. This

would not be possible without the kind and generous support of Bossier Parish’s Honorary Members.”