Sheriff Whittington congratulates recent graduates of the BSO Summer Shooting Sports Camp

Sheriff Whittington recently congratulated 10 graduates of the BSO Summer Shooting Sports Camp

during a ceremony at the Bossier Sheriff’s Training Academy.



The free camp was held at the Sheriff’s Shooting Sports Complex in Plain Dealing. Students received

instruction in shooting and safe firearms handling by BSO deputies. The campers had the opportunity to shoot BB Target Rifle, Archery, and a 20-gauge shotgun. The campers who are between the ages of 10 -14 years old also completed the Louisiana Hunter’s Education Course to get their hunters education certification.



“This is a great opportunity for our deputies to interact with the youth of the parish and to teach them

how to properly handle a firearm,” said Sheriff Julian Whittington.



Transportation is provided daily from the BSO Viking Drive Substation to the Shooting Sports Complex

in Plain Dealing. Lunch for campers is also provided daily.



The last camps of the summer will be held on July 18-20, and July 25-27. Please contact Deputy

James Lonadier at jlonadier@bossiersheriff.com to check availability.