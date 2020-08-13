Video and Photos: Sheriff Whittington presents “inaugural” Bossier Sheriff’s Office scholarships

From the Bossier Sheriff’s Office:



Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington presented two special “inaugural” scholarships to a couple of college-bound students during a ceremony Thursday morning at the Bossier Parish Courthouse. These are two of six $500 privately-funded scholarships that Sheriff Whittington will present to children of Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies and staff members to help offset college expenses.



“I know every little bit helps,” said Sheriff Whittington, a college graduate and father of two children who also attended college.



Sheriff presented a $500 scholarship to Trey Nichols, son of Dep. Terry and Robin Nichols; Trey plans to attend Louisiana Tech University and major in Cyber Engineering. He then presented a $500 scholarship to Cameron Crenshaw, son of Dep. (SRO) Dusty Crenshaw and Nikki Headrick; Cameron plans to attend Bossier Parish Community College and study Kinesiology, as well as run Cross Country and Track. Dep. Crenshaw’s wife, Mona, also attended the ceremony.



“This is the first year we’ve been able to do this,” said Sheriff Whittington. “These privately-funded scholarships are separate from the Louisiana Sheriff’s Scholarship Program, and it’s our way of helping children of our employees with furthering their education.”



Sheriff Whittington will present scholarships to a total of six college-bound children of Bossier deputies and staff members.



Photos and video by: Lt. Bill Davis, Bossier Sheriff's Office

